Maine could be getting more substance use treatment centers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A bill that would require the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to establish two treatment centers for substance use disorder treatment is headed to the Appropriations Committee for funding after earning unanimous support in the House and Senate.

The bill, LD 1719, directs the centers to be in Kennebec and Washington counties and provide evidence-based detox treatments such as behavioral therapies, medication-assisted treatment, and coordination with services after treatment.

“There are currently only 26 detox beds across the state that accept MaineCare. This is just simply unacceptable,” said House Speaker Rachel Talbot-Ross. “We must increase access to lifesaving treatment for Mainers with substance use disorder if we want to save lives. This begins by ensuring that detox is available to anyone who wants it at the moment they are ready.”

According to Maine’s online database, 4,672 Mainers died from drug overdoses between 1997 and mid-2020. Another 1,352 fatal overdoses were reported from 2021 to 2022.

The bill would add at least 20 treatment beds to include medically managed withdrawal services and the coordination of services post-treatment. The bill also requires that a portion of the beds in the treatment centers be open for people with MaineCare.

