Maine congressional delegation responds to Trump indictment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former President Donald Trump has become the first ever former president to face federal criminal charges.

Below are the statements from Maine’s congressional delegation.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement:

”It certainly is an extraordinary development that President Trump has been indicted for a second time. As with the first case, there is a lot that we have yet to learn. We haven’t seen the evidence, so it’s difficult to make any kind of judgment, and, of course, in our country a principle of the judicial system is that an individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

In a statement, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said, in part:

“Today’s announcement is the very beginning of the justice process. While this case is unusual, the underlying principles of equal justice under the law and innocence until proven guilty are not.”

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, released this statement:

“No one is above the law. Our legal system is built upon the principle of innocence until proven guilty and we should let the process play out without bias or political interference.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine,

“As dark a moment as this represents, that a former chief executive can be held responsible for their crimes is a sign not of America’s weakness but great national strength.”

