Local nonprofit celebrates $1.6 million in fundraising

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A major fundraising milestone will enable enough support for one in every three local Mainers.

Heart of Maine United Way celebrated its annual capital campaign Thursday night at the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

The nonprofit received more than $1.6 million from more than 3,000 donors.

They say that will provide essential services for more than 120,000 Mainers across Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Somerset, Waldo and Washington counties.

”We are focused on early childhood development, helping folks with substance use disorder and basic needs - all very important issues we know are impacting folks across the community,” Heart of Maine United Way President/CEO Shirar Patterson said.

“These funds actually support more than 40 programs throughout our region.”

“We serve a six-county region, so we see a ton of different challenges,” Heart of Maine United Way Chief Impact Officer Matthew Donahue said. “This $1.6 million is integral to support the needs of our neighbors.”

More than 20 organizations received awards for exceeding their fundraising goals.

