Law Enforcement Torch Run kicks off Special Olympic Summer Games

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, police officers all over the state were hitting the streets for an important mission.

They were taking part in the Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run to kick off of the Special Olympic Summer Games.

We caught up with the Veazie Police Department as the torch was being passed to them from police in Bangor.

They say this is one of the most meaningful moments of the year for them.

“It just means a lot. I know that this is one of their biggest events of the year. It’s the kickoff to the Summer Games, if you will. And this is basically a weekend that’s going to be burned into their minds for a long time and to be a part of that, however slightly if we can support them by running, it’s worth it,” said Veazie police officer Christopher Gray.

The torch made its way to Orono where the Special Olympics action is in full swing.

