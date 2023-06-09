Effort to raise teachers’ pay in Maine moves forward
The bill would raise starting pay by $10,000 per year within five years
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A bill to give public school teachers in Maine a raise is moving forward.
The bill, LD 1064, earned initial support from both the House and Senate this week. Both chambers need to vote a second time before it goes to Gov. Janet Mills. She has said she supports the idea.
A public hearing was held on the bill in April.
Right now, starting pay for public school teachers and ed techs in Maine is $40,000 per year. This bill would raise that to $50,000 per year over the course of five years.
The raises would be as follows:
- $42,500 in fiscal year 2024-25
- $45,000 in fiscal year 2025-26
- $47,500 in fiscal year 2026-27
- $50,000 in fiscal year 2027-28
The bill is projected to cost the state $3.5 million in the fiscal year 2024-25. The bill does provide limited additional state funding to help pay for the higher wages. It is modeled on the law that raised the minimum salary to $40,000, in which the state pays local districts to get all teachers to the new minimum.
