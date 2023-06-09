Bangor Police looking for missing juvenile

12-year-old Chris Burnette was last seen on State St, heading towards downtown Bangor (Bangor Police Department)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are asking the public for help finding a missing boy who was last seen at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

According to authorities, 12-year-old Christopher ‘Chris’ Burnette Jr. of Winterport left on foot from EMMC Friday around 1:45 pm.

12-year-old Chris Burnette was last seen on State St, heading towards downtown Bangor (Bangor Police Department)

Burnette was last seen on a camera on State St, heading towards downtown.

Anyone with information about Burnette’s whereabouts should call the Bangor Police Department at 974-7384.

