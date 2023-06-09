Augusta man charged with defacing Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been charged for defacing the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Memorial Day weekend.

Maine State Police say 39-year-old Justin Larabee is charged with felony aggravated criminal mischief.

Capitol Police and Augusta Police executed a search warrant at a Riverside Road residence Friday afternoon for the memorial vandalism and another vandalism incident in the city just a few days later.

The granite panels dedicated to fallen members of Maine law enforcement were covered by spray paint in the early morning hours of May 28.

The memorial was covered by a tarp for days.

Work took place last week to clean up and restore the memorial wall.

