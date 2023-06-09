2023 Special Olympics Maine State Summer Games underway at UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine campus is buzzing with the 2023 Special Olympics Maine State Summer Games.

Friday’s events kicked off three days of fun at UMaine.

“It’s really wonderful to get to be with all my friends and doing the games of bocce. It’s really fun. It’s all about competing, doing your best, and not giving up. You just keep trying. My coaches are really nice. Getting to know the volunteers has been nice. They are doing their best to get everything together,” said Ketrina Bennett, bocce athlete.

The athletes have their own cheering sections.

“Family and friends are coming to watch me. They say ‘Go Moriah! You can do it!’ My team won,” said Moriah Costello, bocce athlete.

They’re having a blast competing in several events.

“It takes good aim and concentration. I can win it. I enjoy coming here because it’s fun. It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy winning or losing. It doesn’t matter to me. I love to be here because I’m with all my great friends,” said Tonna Heroux, bocce/tennis/running athlete.

Socializing has been a shared delight across the board.

“My friends and I love each other so much, and I love my boyfriend,” said Brendi Dowle, bocce athlete.

“I’ve been looking forward to this a long time. I’m having a great time because I’m proud to be here. I think it’s terrific, and I’ve enjoyed it. I enjoy hanging out with other people,” said Joshua Lezotte, bocce/long jump/running athlete.

“I enjoy being with my friends and getting to hang out with volunteers during activities with people,” said Bennett.

They’ll also get to enjoy meals, ceremonies, a dance, and a movie together before the end of the weekend.

