102nd Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention kicks off

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 102nd State Convention for the Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars kicked off Friday.

Held at the Bangor Grande Hotel, a joint opening session was first on the agenda.

Numerous speakers included Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Other aspects of the convention include the chance for members to discuss issues regarding veterans, elect new leadership, and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“My primary message to our veterans is to thank them for their patriotism, for their service, and to assure them that we won’t forget them,” said Collins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at the hotel at 8 a.m.

