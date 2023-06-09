102nd Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention kicks off

102nd Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention
102nd Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 102nd State Convention for the Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars kicked off Friday.

Held at the Bangor Grande Hotel, a joint opening session was first on the agenda.

Numerous speakers included Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Other aspects of the convention include the chance for members to discuss issues regarding veterans, elect new leadership, and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“My primary message to our veterans is to thank them for their patriotism, for their service, and to assure them that we won’t forget them,” said Collins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at the hotel at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

File Graphic
Maine congressional delegation responds to Trump indictment
UPDATE: Missing boy last seen at EMMC located
Law Enforcement Torch Run
Law Enforcement Torch Run kicks off Special Olympic Summer Games
Jackson Laboratory has received a grant worth $22.8 million from the National Institute of...
Jackson Laboratory receives $22.8 million grant for gene-editing based work