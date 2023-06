State Tennis Championship Roundup

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The state tennis championships were contested at Apex Racket and Fitness in Portland on Wednesday.

Six teams take home hardware (WABI)

Class A Boys: Falmouth 5, Skowhegan 0

Class A Girls: Brunswick 3, Falmouth 2

Class B Boys: Yarmouth 4, Foxcroft Academy 1

Class B Girls: Greely 5, Foxcroft Academy 0

Class C Boys: Waynflete 5, Orono 0

Class C Girls: Maranacook 4, Washington Academy 1

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.