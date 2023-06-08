Scattered Showers Continue. Wildfire Smoke Impacts Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A surface and an upper-level low continue to spin across the state of Maine wrapping in clouds & showers across the region. A steady rain has been observed in the Western Maine Mountains. Conditions have started to dry up and even some clouds have parted along the coastline. Showers will become more isolated overnight, clouds will remain, and areas of patchy fog will be likely. Lows will drop into the 40s and a light NE wind will be possible.

The upper-level low will remain in place for Friday while the surface low will continue to move west and will slip into the Gulf of Maine. We will continue with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, but more clouds will break apart into the afternoon. Scattered to isolated showers will be possible for inland areas, the coastline will be trending drier with a few passing showers possible. Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

This low will also act as a protective barrier from smoke created by wildfires burning across parts of Quebec. This smoke plume has been bringing hazy skies and dangerous air quality levels to parts of New England and the northeast. As the low moves west, some of the smoke will get caught up in the counterclockwise flow around the low and could find its way into parts of coastal and eastern Maine on Friday. MODERATE PARTICLE POLLUTION is expected for those locations. This means that those who are sensitive to respiratory issues should be aware and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

Moderate particle pollution being created by wildfire smoke Friday afternoon. Greatest impacts along the coast. Those sensitive to respiratory issued should use caution. (WABI)

A short-lived pattern change for the weekend. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s & low 70s. Some afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday is now trending towards our driest day of the extended forecast. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Monday is now also trending drier as an area of low pressure will not hold off until Tuesday. This will bring more showers to the region lasting through midweek. Temperatures look to remain in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered to isolated showers. Some clearing possible along the coast. Lows in the low 40s. NE wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers inland. Drier with some partial afternoon clearing closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s. ENE winds 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Pop up showers & storms by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Dry in the morning with showers arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with rain showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.