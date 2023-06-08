More Of The Same Today... Cloudy, Cool, Scattered Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will continue spinning over the area for the next few days which means more of the same cloudy skies, scattered showers and cool temperatures in our forecast.

Our Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and patchy drizzle possible throughout the day. Precipitation looks to be light again with most spots seeing a tenth of an inch or less by later this evening. Highs will remain well below average today with temperatures only reaching the mid-50s to around 60° this afternoon. Conditions don’t change much tonight as we see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers through the overnight. Patchy fog will be possible during the night as well. Temperatures will drop to the mid-40s to around 50° for overnight lows.

Rinse and repeat for our Friday as the area of low pressure starts to slowly move back to the east. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday with scattered showers and patchy drizzle again. Highs on Friday may be a couple degrees better with temperatures expected to reach the upper 50s to mid-60s, warmest south and west of Bangor. Low pressure will finally start to move to our east as we head through the day Saturday. It still looks like a cloudy and showery day though. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid-60s. Drier and brighter weather is expected Sunday. There is a chance for a few showers across the northern parts of the state but overall the day looks to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy drizzle. Highs between 54°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows between 45°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy drizzle. Highs between 57°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

