Maine State Police looking for wanted Lee man

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for crimes in Hancock and Penobscot counties.

They’re searching for 42-year-old David Michaud of Lee, also known as Moose.

David Michaud of Lee, also known as Moose.
David Michaud of Lee, also known as Moose.(Maine State Police)

Michaud has several warrants out for his arrest.

It’s believed Michaud has cut his hair and lost weight since this photo was taken.

If you see Michaud, do not approach him.

Call 973-3700 option 9 and ask for Trooper Ramp.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

Maine Savings Amphitheater adds another show to summer lineup
Free Movie Night at Maine Savings Amphitheater postponed again
Gary Coleman, General Appliance owner/
New business owner continues legacy of Brewer appliance shop
Letter from Calais Superintendent Ronald Jenkins regarding claims against a former staff member.
Claims against former Calais High School staff member being investigated
Maine lawmakers to expand equal pay law to prevent racial discrimination