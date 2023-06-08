Maine State Police looking for wanted Lee man

MAINE (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for crimes in Hancock and Penobscot counties.

They’re searching for 42-year-old David Michaud of Lee, also known as Moose.

David Michaud of Lee, also known as Moose. (Maine State Police)

Michaud has several warrants out for his arrest.

It’s believed Michaud has cut his hair and lost weight since this photo was taken.

If you see Michaud, do not approach him.

Call 973-3700 option 9 and ask for Trooper Ramp.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.