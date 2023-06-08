Claims against former Calais High School staff member being investigated

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Claims a former staff member sent sexually explicit messages to a student through social media are being investigated by the Calais School Department, law enforcement and Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Superintendent Ronald Jenkins did not identify the person in question but says it’s a former staff member that worked at Calais High School.

The staff member allegedly sent explicit text messages and videos through Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.

Jenkins is asking parents and guardians to talk to their children about the situation and are asking if communications happened between them and the staff member to notify the school department immediately.

Letter from Calais Superintendent Ronald Jenkins regarding claims against a former staff member. (Calais High School)

