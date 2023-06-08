Augusta hosts Annual Moose Hunting Permit Lottery

Generic moose photo.
Generic moose photo.(NPS Photo/MGN)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The annual Moose Hunting Permit Lottery will be held this weekend in Augusta.

The lottery is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mill Park.

There will be live music, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, and even activities for the kids!

Permit winner names will be read at 2:00 p.m.

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says they’ve had the most applications this year than in any of the last 20 years.

“We will be announcing names of people who are lucky enough to embark on a hunt of a lifetime. We’ve got over 4,000 permits this year, and we’re going to be selecting from over 72,000 people, so we’re excited about it. It’s always a great time, and we and the city of Augusta has a lot planned for that day,” said Mark Latti, Department of Inland Fishing and Wildlife Communications director.

For more details on the lottery here, https://www.maine.gov/ifw/

