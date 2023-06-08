Apple Cinemas in Saco gets pre-release screening of ‘Bone Cold’

By Grace Bradley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
SACO, Maine (WABI) - Mainers are getting a special premiere screening of a movie in Saco.

Horror-thriller “Bone Cold” will have a pre-release screening at Apple Cinemas in Saco ahead of its official release date.

The film offers something for many different audiences, including military action, otherworldly beings, and monstrous suspense.

The crew shot in the snowy Maine woods for three weeks, and leaned on community connections for lodging, extras, and film sites.

Written and directed by Maine native Billy Hanson, he wanted to repay the communities that supported him throughout filming.

“I knew that I wanted to bring it back to Maine to screen it because we were so supported by the community here when we came up to make it,” says Hanson. “So, when we got distribution, I asked the distribution company, ‘Listen, can I take it up there and screen it for the people who helped before it comes out?’ Because I really want it to be a special thing, I want to show everybody what we did and what their help really made happen.’”

“Bone Cold” will have three showings at Apple Cinemas this Saturday and Sunday before the film’s official release on June 13.

To find out more, including buying tickets, find the film’s website here.

