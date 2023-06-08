The 2nd annual Woofstock fundraiser is back in Waterville

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Humane Society is hosting an all day family event Saturday.

It’s their second annual Woofstock fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit.

The free admission event starts at 10:30 am with a 5K Woof Run where you can race with your dog.

The event continues throughout the day with live music, corn hole, field games for kids and dogs, food trucks, and raffles.

So, this will be a family friendly event, so bring your kids, also a dog friendly event, so absolutely bring your dogs with you. We have all sorts of games for kids and dogs, and then, of course, in the evening, that’s when the beer tent opens up, said Tiffany Lowe, Community engagement coordinator with the organization.

You may walk away with some prizes including an all expense paid trip for two to Mexico, St Lucia in the Caribbean, or a Winter-park Ski Resort in Colorado.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s mission to shelter animals until they find permanent homes.

For more information, visit hswa.org.

