Smoke blankets much of the northeast, but Maine is in the clear

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Plumes of wildfire smoke being blown in from uncontrolled fires in Quebec have prompted air quality alerts across the northeast.

According to AirNow, the states affected by moderate to hazardous levels of PM2.5 and PM10 range from New York to Virginia.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says a low-pressure system has acted to protect the state from the worst of the smoke.

This is the same low-pressure system that has plagued the region with multiple rounds of rain and cooler temperatures, which isn’t forecast to depart the area until this weekend.

The Maine DEP says they will keep an eye on the situation but the forecast for ozone and particle pollution through Thursday is good.

For more updates in the coming days check their website at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/dep/air/aqforecast/index.pl.

For areas dealing with poor air quality, the American Lung Association has provided tips to avoid lung irritations and health complications. Those tips include staying indoors to avoid breathing smoke, ashes, and other pollutants in the area. Keep doors, windows and fireplace dampers shut.

For more information, visit https://www.lung.org/clean-air/emergencies-and-natural-disasters/wildfires.

