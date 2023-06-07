Silver Alert issued for missing Brunswick man

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brunswick man.

The Brunswick Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Lesley Birmingham.

Birmingham was last seen leaving his home on Bostwick Road Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at approximately 6:20 pm.

He was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma with FL plates 68KQH.

Birmingham who has cognitive issues is a white male, 6 ft, 175 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and red baseball hat. He will be with a large cream colored Golden Doodle.

If you see Birmingham please call the Brunswick Police Department at 207-721-4301 and ask for Officer Huber.

