Silver Alert issued for missing Brunswick man

Lesley Birmingham was last seen leaving his home on Bostwick Road Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at...
Lesley Birmingham was last seen leaving his home on Bostwick Road Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at approximately 6:20 pm.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brunswick man.

The Brunswick Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Lesley Birmingham.

Birmingham was last seen leaving his home on Bostwick Road Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at approximately 6:20 pm.

He was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma with FL plates 68KQH.

Birmingham who has cognitive issues is a white male, 6 ft, 175 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and red baseball hat. He will be with a large cream colored Golden Doodle.

If you see Birmingham please call the Brunswick Police Department at 207-721-4301 and ask for Officer Huber.

