Multiple people face charges following hours-long police standoff in Rockland

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (Courier Gazette) - Multiple people are facing charges following a police standoff Tuesday night in Rockland, according to the Courier Gazette.

Local and state police were at the scene on Knott Street around 5 in the evening.

The publication reports the Maine State Police tactical team and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents were also called in.

The standoff lasted several hours. A search warrant was executed according to the Courier Gazette.

Additional information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

