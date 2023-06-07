Multiple people face charges following hours-long police standoff in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (Courier Gazette) - Multiple people are facing charges following a police standoff Tuesday night in Rockland, according to the Courier Gazette.

Local and state police were at the scene on Knott Street around 5 in the evening.

The publication reports the Maine State Police tactical team and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents were also called in.

The standoff lasted several hours. A search warrant was executed according to the Courier Gazette.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.

Additional information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.