More than 200 people register for two-day conference in Skowhegan with a focus on housing

More than 200 people attend the 1st of a two-day conference in Skowhegan with a focus on housing
More than 200 people attend the 1st of a two-day conference in Skowhegan with a focus on housing(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Build Maine has kicked off a two-day conference in Skowhegan today.

More than 200 people registered for the event.

The conference is an opportunity to bring people together to collaborate on ways to solve common problems.

From builders, planners, and financial institutions, one of the big focuses this year is on housing.

Kristina Cannon, Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan, says she hopes people walk away feeling empowered to do more.

“We’re excited to give people the opportunity to attend to learn some new things and take some tangible things back to their communities that they can then implement,” said Cannon.

Today’s sessions, all of the diversity of people that are here, it gives people a spark to move off of what do I do? How do I get started? Maybe they can get a few building blocks, a few connections, and then they can get started. And then they can find someone to get onto their team and help them out and get going in building a project because we need more housing units, mostly affordable housing units, but all kinds of housing units everywhere across the state,” John Egan with Genesis Community Loan Fund said.

Other topics to be discussed during the conference include public spaces, policy, and land banking.

The conference continues tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Ticks and Brown-tail moths
Driving Dangers
Driving dangers: Entering the “100 deadliest days of summer”
Three granite benches that now sit in a park in Harmony honor the lives of Coty, Amy, and...
Memorial benches in Harmony park honor domestic violence victims
The genotyping business has expanded their efforts in Maine.
Biotech genotype company expands services in Downtown Waterville