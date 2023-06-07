More Clouds & Showers Along With Some Wildfire Smoke

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to retrograde into the state of Maine this evening. This means scattered showers & clouds will continue to spin into the region.

For tonight, scattered showers continue with overcast skies. There will be some partial clearing possible along the coastline. Lows will be dropping into the 40s with a light NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

The low will continue to backtrack over the state on Thursday. This will continue to bring the chance for scattered to isolated showers. Highs will be slightly warmer than the past few days with most locales expecting mid to upper 50s and some low 60s. Some partial clearing will be possible into the afternoon.

This low will also act as a protective barrier from smoke created by wildfires burning across parts of Quebec. This smoke plume has been bringing hazy skies and dangerous air quality levels to parts of New England and the northeast. As the low moves west, some of the smoke will get caught up in the counterclockwise flow around the low and could find its way into parts of coastal and eastern Maine Thursday afternoon & into Friday.

By Friday, the clouds will remain along with scattered to isolated showers. Temperatures will pop up a few more degrees with more locations expected to reach the low 60s. More afternoon clearing is possible on Friday.

A short-lived pattern change for the weekend. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s & low 70s. Some afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday is now trending towards our driest day of the extended forecast. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Monday is now also trending drier as an area of low pressure will not hold off until Tuesday. This will bring more showers to the region lasting through midweek. Temperatures look to remain in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s. NNW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. NE wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Some partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Pop up showers & storms by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Dry in the morning with showers arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.