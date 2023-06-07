Maine’s oldest lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday

(WABI) - You won’t find it on any official calendars, but Tuesday might as well be a Maine holiday.

That’s because one of our most iconic residents is celebrated a birthday!

Rockland’s Virginia Oliver turned 103 on June 7.

She is Maine’s oldest working lobsterman and has recently said she has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia’s story went viral a few years back when she was just 101, and she was featured on “On the Road” with Steve Hartman on CBS.

From all of us here at TV5, we’re wishing you a very happy birthday, Virginia.

