Maine teen dead, man critically hurt after Casco crash

CASCO, Maine (WMTW) - One person is dead after a crash in Casco early Wednesday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involving two vehicles on Tenney Hill Road was reported just before 7 a.m.

Police said one of the vehicles hit several trees. Dylan Chretien, 19 of Bridgton, died. A 20-year-old man from Casco had to be cut from the vehicle and was then flown to Maine Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police did not release any information about the second vehicle involved.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.