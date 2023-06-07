Maine early education programs receive federal funding boost

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some of Maine’s early learning programs have received a boost of federal funding.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that organizations in Penobscot, Kennebec and Aroostook counties received a combined $14 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Penquis C.A.P. received $5.7 million, Aroostook County Action Program received $4.4 million and the Southern Kennebec Child Development Corporation received $3.9 million.

The money will strengthen Head Start and Early Head Start - programs that began in 1965 to promote school readiness for families in poverty with young children.

There are more than 100 Head Start centers across Maine.

