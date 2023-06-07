Gran Fondo Hincapie returning to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor will be the host for the return of a premier cycling race.

Gran Fondo Hincapie will return for its second event on June 24.

The races start and end in downtown Bangor, and include 15, 50 and 80-mile routes that take riders as far as Castine and the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

There’s also a family festival with free food, drinks and music along the Bangor Waterfront.

The race was founded by Rich Hincapie, the brother of former professional cyclist George Hincapie.

Officials say last year’s event featured racers from 26 states.

Online registration has closed, but you can sign up on-site on Friday, June 23 and race day Saturday.

