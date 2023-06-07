“Good Samaritan” saves driver’s life after Brownfield crash, fire

BROWNFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say the actions of a good Samaritan saved a man’s life after a crash and fire on the Maine/New Hampshire state line Tuesday.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and local police responded to a serious crash on Center Conway Road in Brownfield just after 5:30 Tuesday night.

Police say the car rolled over an unknown amount of times and burst into flames, leaving the driver trapped inside.

Once the driver escaped, police said he was on fire.

That’s when police say a good Samaritan from a nearby residence extinguished the driver, dragged him to safety and stayed with him until emergency crews arrived.

Police say the driver was taken by Lifeflight to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but noted that “without a doubt,” the good Samaritan’s actions saved the driver’s life.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.