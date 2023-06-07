Driving dangers: Entering the “100 deadliest days of summer”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the weather gets warmer, school gets out, and people plan to go on vacation — travel increases and unfortunately, so do car crashes.

The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is dubbed the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” Nationwide, this time period sees the most fatal and non-fatal accidents.

We spoke to Maine Department of Public Safety’s Highway Safety Coordinator, Nicholas Brown, about what makes this time of year so dangerous and what can be done by drivers to curb the stats.

“During the summer months, what people don’t typically realize is that it’s actually far more dangerous to be driving,” advises Brown. “If it starts to rain during the wintertime or snow, subconsciously you’re like, ‘I should drive a little bit slower here because I don’t want to get in a crash.’ But when it’s perfectly clear out, dry conditions, sunny, beautiful day, relaxing, you think nothing could happen, but it’s quite the opposite.”

Memorial Day was only 10 days ago, and already, there have been six reported fatalities in Maine since then due to car accidents. Last year, there were a reported 56 fatalities during the 100 deadliest days of summer.

“Typically, it’s just speed, combined with other issues,” Brown says about the most frequent cause of accidents during this time. “Speeding plus looking at your phone, never a good combo. Speeding plus being impaired, not a good combo as well. Speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, in the event of a crash, you’re going to go flying outside that windshield.”

So, what can drivers do to stay safe on the roads this summer? Brown says it’s all about doing your due diligence.

“It’s up to every driver out there to make sure they’re being attentive. Going the speed limit, putting the phone down — those basic things, kind of like it’s flu season or something like that, is the simplest way to prevent it. With the flu, wash your hands. Here, slow down, buckle up, pay attention behind the road, and be sober.”

While summer is the time to unwind and relax, that does not apply to roadways. Be sure to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings while driving this season.

