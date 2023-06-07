Division in Unity: Pride decorations cause backlash

UNITY, Maine (WMTW) - In Unity, Pride decorations on town property are causing a serious division.

A group of residents who received approval from the town to paint the crosswalks rainbow for Pride Month are facing backlash from locals who signed a petition in an attempt to prevent the decorations.

“To decorate property that belongs to all of us and use money that belongs to all of us, that’s a problem,” said Eric Warman, who started the petition.

Ninity-residents signed the petition, but the town dismissed it. Warman said he’s personally against decorating public property since not everyone supports Pride but claims that some petitioners are only opposed to the use of taxpayer funds.

The town provided roughly $1,200 in grant money for paint and rainbow flags. The money was drawn from Unity’s Tax Increment Financing, which was already set aside for broad downtown restoration projects.

“We can give small amounts of money to people who want to do an event in town, that benefits town, brings people and money into town,” said Jean Bourg, a member of the Unity Economic Development Committee.

Town records show that Unity previously spent nearly $19,000 of TIF money on similar community events. Bourg says the grant for Pride decorations falls within their usual parameters.

“This Pride parade certainly brought some people into town and I think it was a good use,” Bourg said.

Local pride organizers think most of the opposition boils down to hate. They’ve started a website with a list of petition signers and screenshots of anti-LGBTQ comments posted by community members on Facebook.

Advocates say that as small rural communities plan grassroots Pride celebrations, the backlash is unfortunate but unsurprising.

“They’re going to get pushback and I think, though, reminding people that LGBTQ people live in every town in Maine and they’re part of families and communities and sharing your pride is a really good thing,” said Equality Maine director Gia Drew.

