Damp & Gloomy Weather Continues

By Todd Simcox
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, to our east this morning, is expected to move back to the west and spin right overhead today. This will keep our damp and gloomy weather continuing through the day today. Expect lots of clouds with scattered showers throughout the day. The most numerous showers will be across the northern half of the state. Temperatures today will be in the 50s for most spots. Scattered showers will continue during the night tonight with lows dropping to the mid and upper 40s. Some patchy fog and drizzle will be possible too.

Low pressure will remain over the area Thursday and Friday. This means more of the same with cloudy skies, cool temperatures and showers likely. Temperatures both days will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Low pressure will start to move to our east as we head through the day Saturday. It still looks like a cloudy and showery day though. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s. Drier and brighter weather is expected Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, most numerous north. Patchy drizzle. Highs between 49°-59°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows between 43°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 54°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A bit warmer with highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

