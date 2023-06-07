Car wedged under school bus in Belgrade three-car crash

Belgrade Bus Crash
Belgrade Bus Crash(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - For the second time in a week, police responded to a crash involving a Maine school bus as children were exiting.

Maine State Police say the three-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Smithfield Road in Belgrade.

Police say an RSU 18 school bus was stopped, letting children off the bus with its stoplights activated, when it was struck from behind.

A minivan rear-ended a stopped car into and under the bus’s rear.

Police say the occupants of the car were taken to, and released from, the hospital.

The six children and driver aboard the bus were not injured.

One week ago, a child was struck by a tractor-trailer after exiting a school bus in Gray.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

