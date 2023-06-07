Biotech genotype company expands services in Downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The genotyping business has expanded their efforts in Maine.

Genotyping Center of America originally opened their second testing site in Downtown Waterville.

New equipment, larger spaces and a higher head count will allow them to expand their services.

They specialize in genetic testing, colony management and drug discovery research.

The CEO said after seeing a 65% increase in growth sales last year across the state, now is the perfect time to ramp up their facilities.

“It’s tripled our footprint, it’s not just added space but it’s added equipment and with that equipment we can probably grow an additional tenfold,” said Michael Greene. “As soon as we do three to fivefold, we’ll have to add more headcount to actually manage the work, but our equipment has given us a lot of head room to grow.”

He also emphasized the importance of having a company of this line of work in the Pine Tree State.

He says the goal of the company is to conduct quality control of research, ensure the research is reproducible and to improve the laboratory animal welfare.

If clients are interested in checking out their services, they can submit a request online by going to their website.

