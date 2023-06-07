Memorial benches in Harmony park honor domestic violence victims

HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - A project a year and a half in the making is now complete thanks to so many volunteers. Three granite benches that now sit in a park in Harmony honor the lives of Coty, Amy, and Monica. Their lives were taken due to domestic violence.

The news of the deaths of the Dexter mom and her two children shook many in the surrounding communities in 2011.

Nearly 12 years to the day, a permanent memorial stands along Route 154 honoring their memory, right across from the bridge that was dedicated to them in 2012. Helping put together the monument worth $15,000 were local Masons and Piscataquis Monumental Company.

“This was put in with a very big heart and a lot of work,” said Vance Ginn, a father who lost his own daughter to domestic violence in 2015. “We’ve done the fundraising at Cambridge Lodge. I’ve reached out to the other lodges in the district, and through their big hearts, they gave us the matching funds.”

“It’s always nice to bring recognition to the lost into the family so that the community can see how much we still care and really more so, the family can see how much the community cares,” said Ethan Annis of Piscataquis Monumental Company.

Ginn is one of those helping to spearhead the project, alongside Amy’s parents, Linda and Ralph Bagley.

He lost his daughter, Stephanie Gebo, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend in Parkman in 2015.

Since her death, Ginn has pushed a campaign for widespread use of electronic monitoring for those arrested for domestic violence.

“If the ankle bracelet program was in the works at the time of this, we would not be here today.,” he said. “They would still be with us. If my daughter had faith in the system we have right now, she may still be here. She lived a mile and a quarter back on a dead end, dirt road. What good does a piece of paper do? “90% of our country uses them as a bail condition. My question is, why don’t we?”

On June 13th, the 12th anniversary of their deaths, Amy’s parents and Ginn are hosting a chicken dinner and dedication ceremony.

It will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the monument on Route 154 in Harmony.

