1 year since Graham Lacher was last seen in Bangor

By WMTW
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine - It’s been one year since a Norridgewock man was last seen in Bangor.

Graham Lacher was 38 when he was first reported missing on this day last year.

He was last seen leaving the grounds of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

Lacher has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia.

Over the year, his family and many in Maine have searched for him, offering and increasing a reward for his safe return.

What originally started as a 35-hundred dollar reward grew to a 5-thousand dollar reward.

Graham’s mother says they continue to believe Lacher is still alive and that he has been seen but not recognized.

Anyone with information about Lacher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the family via Facebook or call Bangor Police.

