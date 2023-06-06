Portland police: Enough fentanyl to kill 33,500 people seized; Man arrested

Martin Benjamin
Martin Benjamin(Cumberland County Jail)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Enough Fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people was seized from a man in Portland, authorities said in a release.

Officials say Martin Benjamin, 38, was stopped by police for suspected illegal drug activity around 55 Portland Street.

During a search, Portland Police say they found 67 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill around 33,500 people, as well small amounts of methamphetamines and cocaine.

Benjamin faces multiple charges, including aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

A release by the Portland Police Department details the number of drug overdoses has increased from the January through May by 24.7%.

Officials did add the number is significantly lower than the increase that was seen between 2021 to 2022.

