Orrington trash plant up for sale

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Orrington’s trash processing plant is up for sale.

Orrington’s town manager confirmed the information on Keenan Auction Company’s website, which shows a foreclosure auction for the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, or “PERC Plant,” in July.

According to the website, the still-operational power plant and waste processing system includes 12 buildings.

They say it was built in the 1990s to service municipal solid waste across eastern, central and midcoast Maine.

The auction is set for July 12.

Orrington town officials did not have an immediate response.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Police say the truck went off the road and struck a storage building before rolling over and...
Hartland man killed in Madison crash
drug trafficking generic
11th person pleads guilty in 2018-2021 Maine drug conspiracy
Fire destroys Days Inn hotel in Kittery
Victim whose body was found following Kittery hotel identified
walking for a cure
Walk MS in South Portland raises $70,000 for research and support