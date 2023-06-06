Orrington trash plant up for sale

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Orrington’s trash processing plant is up for sale.

Orrington’s town manager confirmed the information on Keenan Auction Company’s website, which shows a foreclosure auction for the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, or “PERC Plant,” in July.

According to the website, the still-operational power plant and waste processing system includes 12 buildings.

They say it was built in the 1990s to service municipal solid waste across eastern, central and midcoast Maine.

The auction is set for July 12.

Orrington town officials did not have an immediate response.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.