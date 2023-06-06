A new simulation center for healthcare professionals is now open in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - People from all over central Maine gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the simulation center in Waterville.

“This is a wonderful partnership that Purdue Global and Northern Light Inland Hospital have entered into,” Burdi said.

Melissa Burdi is the Vice President and Dean for the School of Nursing at Purdue Global. She says the multipurpose facility will train and educate both the current and future workforce which is facing shortages across the nation.

“We are not in a shortage, we are in a crisis, we have been in shortage for decades now. We’ve know that but we are at the point where we’ve have had many folks as a result of COVID leave the profession,” Burdi said.

Burdi says we need more nurses and those interested in entering the field and with this simulation center, they are one step closer to what it is like on the field.

“These simulators have the ability to cry, they have the ability to speak, they can show facial grimacing,” Burdi said.

That is all due to levels of fidelity in simulation, which in this case, makes it as realistic as possible.

“They can display what is called cyanosis, that’s when the skin becomes blue, it reflects the lack of oxidation, it can show yellow coloring which is often an indicator of level failure, they can have movement which could be a sign of neurological deficit disorder such as an emergent seizure perhaps,” Burdi said.

From pregnancy to neonatal care and more, Tricia Costigan, President of Northern Light Inland Hospital says students are able to learn from each other through the space provided.

“See one, do one, teach one is generally how we do things in medicine. so watching your classmate or your colleague work through an event and tit helps you to figure out how you are going to do the same when it is your turn,” Costigan said.

She says this would not only help the nurses and those entering the field. but it would be available for training purposes for first responders in the community.

“This is really exciting, not only for the training opportunity that it offers for our staff, to have the opportunity to have situations in health care setting that they don’t see everyday, so our skills are on Par when we need them, but is also a great chance to for us to train the community,” Costigan said.

