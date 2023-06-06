Monson restaurant wins James Beard Award for hospitality

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONSON, Maine (WABI) - A Mainer on a mission to bring fine dining and excellent service to the forefront has been awarded one of the nation’s highest culinary honors.

Marilou Ranta, better known as “Lulu,” and her restaurant, The Quarry Fine Dining in Monson, have been awarded the James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality.

We first visited The Quarry last October and it was very clear why they’d be in the running for the award.

“How many restaurants do you go to that your chef actually comes and hangs out with you at your table?” Ranta asked when we stopped by in October 2022. “None!”

Lulu’s passion for her food and her customers made an impression.

“Now everybody knows where my town of 670 residents - now we have 671 - I’m taking Mr. Beard with me!” Ranta said during her acceptance speech. “I never dreamed - not in my wildest dreams - that I’d be standing here today. Just to have my restaurant in, I call it the boonies, and somehow, Mr. Beard still found me! Don’t stop believing, please keep working!”

Here are our original stories with Lulu at The Quarry from October 2022, which spotlight her cooking skills and her outgoing personality:

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

Police say the truck went off the road and struck a storage building before rolling over and...
Hartland man killed in Madison crash
drug trafficking generic
11th person pleads guilty in 2018-2021 Maine drug conspiracy
Orrington trash plant up for sale
Fire destroys Days Inn hotel in Kittery
Victim whose body was found following Kittery hotel identified