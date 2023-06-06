A measure to limit child marriage in Maine will soon become law.

The new law will prohibit anyone under 16 from obtaining a marriage license.
The new law will prohibit anyone under 16 from obtaining a marriage license.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A measure to limit child marriage in Maine will soon become law.

Previously, those between 16 and 17, could get married in our state if they had written consent from their parents or guardians or the consent of a probate judge.

The new law will continue to authorize the issuance of a marriage license to a child who is 17 years and receives the necessary consent.

But it will prohibit a marriage license to those 16 and younger.

The new law will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Chef Lulu is bringing a James Beard Award home!
Monson restaurant wins James Beard Award for hospitality
Police say the truck went off the road and struck a storage building before rolling over and...
Hartland man killed in Madison crash
drug trafficking generic
11th person pleads guilty in 2018-2021 Maine drug conspiracy
Orrington trash plant up for sale