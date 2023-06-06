AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A measure to limit child marriage in Maine will soon become law.

Previously, those between 16 and 17, could get married in our state if they had written consent from their parents or guardians or the consent of a probate judge.

The new law will continue to authorize the issuance of a marriage license to a child who is 17 years and receives the necessary consent.

But it will prohibit a marriage license to those 16 and younger.

The new law will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

