Man faces Penobscot district judge after violating domestic violence probation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man previously convicted of domestic violence assault was back in court in Bangor due to a violation of his two-year probation.

Christopher Pelkey faces four domestic violence felonies from December 2022.

He was arrested and has been held on $2,500 bail at the Penobscot County Jail since then.

In early 2021, Pelkey was convicted of another case involving domestic violence assault.

“Given the history that Mr. Pelkey has in which the court has been told two significant domestic violence crimes within a five-year span committed according to the grand jury, non-probable cause was committed on December 15 of last year at the time of which Mr. Pelkey was on probation for committing domestic violence crimes,” said Judge John Lucy. “So, I am satisfied that the change in the bail is appropriate.”

He’s now being held on $10,000 bail with conditions of no use or possession of any dangerous weapons or firearms, consistent searches if needed and no contact with the victim.

Pelkey is due back in court in September.

