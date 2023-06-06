Maine venue adds late show for TikTok comedian Matt Rife’s 2024 appearance

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever scrolled through comedy TikTok videos, chances are you’ve seen Matt Rife.

The viral standup star has more than 14 million followers on the social media app and now he’s bringing his act to the Pine Tree State.

Waterfront Concerts announced Monday Rife’s “ProbleMATTic World Tour” will be coming to Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

That show isn’t until April 18, 2024, but it’s already in such high demand the venue added a second, late show that same day.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

