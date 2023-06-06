Hartland man killed in Madison crash

Police say the truck went off the road and struck a storage building before rolling over and...
Police say the truck went off the road and struck a storage building before rolling over and coming to rest on its roof.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - A Hartland man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Madison Sunday night.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Steven Young was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on Route 201 around 6:45 Sunday night.

Police say the truck went off the road and struck a storage building before rolling over and coming to rest on its roof.

Another occupant was uninjured.

Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

