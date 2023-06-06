Daily Chances For Showers Continue. Warmer Days Ahead!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is now moving over New Brunswick and will continue to wrap in clouds and showers across much of central & eastern Maine.

For tonight, the steady rain that has been falling across the region will become more broken and scattered. Lows will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. Expect a slightly northwesterly breeze with gusts up to 20 mph.

The low will continue to backtrack over the state and eventually back into the Gulf of Maine Wednesday and into Thursday. This will continue to bring the chance for scattered to isolated showers. Highs Wednesday will be mostly in the 50s with a few low 60s across southwestern parts of the state. Winds will still be out of the northwest and could gust up to 25 mph. Thursday will see some slight improvement in highs with more locations hitting the upper 50s and low 60s. There will still be a chance for widely scattered showers.

The low will finally slip to our east by Friday. Temperatures will remain below average (average being in the upper 60s and low 70s) in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Isolated showers will be possible and expect more broken clouds which will lead to more periods of sunshine.

A short-lived pattern chance for the weekend. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s & low 70s. Some afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday is now trending towards our driest day of the extended forecast. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Another area of low pressure will move into the region by Monday afternoon and will bring more showers to the region lasting through midweek. Temperatures look to remain in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s to the low 50s. NW wind gusting to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. NW wind gusting to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Pop up showers & storms by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

MODAY: Dry in the morning with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

