Cloudy, Rainy & Cool Today... For Most

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, spinning south of Nova Scotia this morning, will slowly work northward towards Prince Edward Island today. Moisture wrapping around this will lead to more rain for us today. The steadiest of the rain will fall from around the Bangor area points north and east throughout the day while areas to the south and west see just a few scattered showers, mainly this afternoon. Overall rainfall should be fairly light with as much as .1″ to .8″ expected by later this evening. The highest amounts will fall over northern and eastern parts of the state. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for most locales however some low to mid-60s are possible south and west of Bangor where overall drier weather is expected. Also... as the area of low pressure moves northward today, it will cause the pressure gradient to tighten a bit resulting in a gusty northwesterly breeze today which could gust to 25-30 MPH at times. Rain is expected to continue through the night tonight, steadiest across the north and more showery elsewhere. Overnight lows will range from the mid-40s to near 50°.

Low pressure is expected to spin right overhead for Wednesday and part of Thursday. This will continue to provide us with the gray, cool and damp conditions. Expect cloudy skies with showers, off and on, for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days will be in the 50s. There isn’t much change in the forecast for the end of the week as low pressure remains spinning over the area. Friday and Saturday will both feature mostly cloudy skies and shower chances too. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Temperatures look a bit warmer for Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Rain will be steadiest from Bangor north and east. A few scattered showers possible for areas south and west of Bangor. Highs between 54°-62°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows between 44°-50°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s to near 60°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A bit warmer with highs in the 60s.

