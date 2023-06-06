Brewer baker prepares for Whoopie Pie Festival

DOVER FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - In just a few weeks, thousands of folks from all over will be lining the streets of Dover-Foxcroft to get their favorite Maine sweet treat.

The 14th Annual Whoopie Pie Festival is back June 24 and many are eager to satisfy that sweet tooth craving.

What has become a yearly tradition for Mainers raising funds for the Center Theatre and many organizations in the community, was actually started by one bright idea.

“Wow, it was actually just a couple of friends sitting around a kitchen table one winter wondering why there was a blueberry festival and a lobster festival and not a whoopie pie festival,” said Patrick Meyers, executive director of the Center Theatre.

After last years record-breaking turnout due to a break from the pandemic, they’re hoping to keep that trend going.

”We’ve got over 100 different vendors, artists, crafters involved, and then I think we’re up to 22 bakers which is great. That’s a lot more than we had last year, which means the lines will be shorter which everyone appreciates. We’re still accepting baker applications if folks want to come and be a baker at the festival. I believe the vendor applications are full but there’s a waiting list,” Meyers said.

One new baker is excited to throw her hat in the race.

Christine Lamson of Christine’s Kitchen in Brewer is excited to enter her signature whoopies in a few weeks!

”It’s time consuming and, you know, so I spend a lot of my evenings baking you know, when I come home from work and whatever, and but it’s just, I don’t know, it kind of makes me really happy. And you know, it’s not making me tired or I’m just enjoying the whole process. I just feel like it’s the right thing for me to do right now,” Lamson said.

Lamson wanted to try something new and after getting a lot of positive feedback from the community, especially from someone close to her heart.

”Last summer, my niece got married and she did not want a traditional wedding cake. She wanted the pies. And so she asked me if I, you know, would do that and I’m like, ‘Sure, why not?’” Lamson said.

If you’re wondering how many whoopies bakers are recommended to make...

”They suggested like to 1,500 to 2,000. I don’t know if I’ll be able to pull together that many. That’s an awful lot,” Lamson said.

Lamson says she will be taking a whole week to make sure her whoopie pies are all ready to go.

”Don’t be under done, don’t want them to be over done,” Lamson said.

