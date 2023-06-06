11th person pleads guilty in 2018-2021 Maine drug conspiracy

drug trafficking generic
drug trafficking generic(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An 11th person has pleaded guilty in federal court for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy across Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

22-year-old John Miller of Caribou pleaded guilty Monday in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Court records indicate Miller and others trafficked the drugs across the state from 2018-2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says four others have been sentenced.

Miller faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

