Wet & Cool Pattern Sticking Around

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the Gulf of Maine will continue to move over Nova Scotia and eventually New Brunswick over the coming days. This low will continue to wrap in scattered showers and cloud cover for the rest of the week.

For tonight, scattered showers last until midnight. After midnight, steady rain will wrap into the region from northeast to southwest. Lows will stay in the 40s & 50s with a NNW wind gusting up to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be our wettest day of the week especially over northern & eastern Maine. The low offshore will continue to spin in clouds and rain. The heaviest rain will be in the morning before becoming more scattered into the afternoon. The farther south & west you go, the lighter the rain is expected to be. Highs will be in the 50s with a few 60s possible towards Augusta & south & west. Gusty NW winds up to 30 mph.

Daily chances for scattered showers will continue from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will also be slowly warming up. Wednesday will still have highs in the 50s with a few low 60s possible. By Thursday, temperatures will pop up into the upper 50s and low 60s. Conditions will trend slightly drier, but still a few showers possible & you could even see some periods of sunshine. Friday looks similar to Thursday and may even have highs that are a few degrees warmer.

A short-lived pattern chance for the weekend. Saturday looks to be our driest and sunniest day of the extended forecast. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s & low 70s. There will be the chance for some late afternoon/early evening showers. Sunday will trend even warmer with 60s & 70s on the way but showers will return to the forecast.

The general trend into next week is favoring below normal highs to continue along with an active pattern bringing us more chances for showers.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Heavier rain arrives after midnight. Lows in the 40s & 50s. NNW wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Steady rain in the morning followed by scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s with a few low 60s possible. Breezy NW wind gusting to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible by the evening. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

