Walk MS in South Portland raises $70,000 for research and support

By WMTW
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Nearly 1 million people live with multiple sclerosis (or MS), according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Sunday Maine’s chapter of the society hosted their annual MS Walk.

MS is a chronic disease where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in the central nervous system. Sunday’s event looked to raise over $100,000, with over 200 walkers, some battling the disease themselves and others supporting their loved ones. Sean McAdam lives with MS, he says it hasn’t been a journey.

“It’s been a hill. You got the trials and tribulations of life is what it is. But I got to say, you’ve got to keep going. you can’t quit.” McAdam said

Organizers like Jillian Tart say events like this give those with the disease a community to share their story, knowing they have the love and support of others.

“It’s really important to have a good support system. So whether that be your friends, your family, your health care providers or the staff at the National Society, you know, we’re here for all people who are affected by MS.” Jillian Tart said.

With hope in their hearts, the hundreds that walked Sunday are unified looking to end MS, one step at a time.

