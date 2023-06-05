Two people hospitalized following head-on crash in Woolwich

WOOLWICH, Maine (WMTW) - A crash that happened on U.S. Route 1 near Shaw Road in Woolwich sent two people to the hospital on Sunday.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn McNeill, 61, was driving north in a 2021 Ford Transit van when he veered across the roadway around 9 a.m. He collided with Kristin Nawrocki, 41, who was driving a 2017 Subaru Forester.

First responders had to free both drivers from their vehicles, said police. (WMTW)

First responders had to free both drivers from their vehicles, said police. They were then taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Police said Nawrocki’s dog was seriously injured in the crash and did not survive its injuries.

Northbound traffic along part of U.S. Route 1 was reduced to one lane for about five hours on Sunday, and southbound traffic was rerouted for several hours. Police said traffic was fully restored around 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

