Searsport’s Ana Lang hits 900 strikeout plateau with her sister, Mia, catching

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Ana Lang notched her 900th career strikeout in Searsport’s 6-0 road win over Sumner on May 24 during a 15 K outing.

The achievement came in Searsport’s 6-0 road win over Sumner on May 24 during a 15 K outing (WABI)

“I’ve been playing this game for a really long time. It’s taken a lot to get to this point with lots of tears, sweat, and hard days. It’s definitely paid off within the last few years,” said Ana Lang, senior pitcher.

She doesn’t want to stop at 900.

“It definitely came quick. I’ve always been looking since my sophomore year, because I lost my freshman year to COVID, to get 1,000. I’m still on that track. 900 felt great, but I still want that next step. I work hard all season and all year long to be able to come out here and do what I do,” said Ana Lang.

Ana’s little sister, Mia, joined her this year as her catcher. It’s Mia’s first time behind the plate.

“It was really difficult at first. It hurt my hand a lot, but I’ve gotten used to it. She’s a lot more calm, cool, and collected. I tend to freak out a little bit when it gets stressful, but other than that, we’re pretty similar,” said Mia Lang, freshman catcher.

Mound visits between sisters have helped finish off Ana’s road to 900 strikeouts.

“She’s been doing it for so long, on and off season. She’s fricking great. We have a lot of pep talks together. Pull it together, simmer down, do a little more hustle,” said Mia Lang.

“In a game, it’s fine. It’s good. She’s sucked it up and really put the work in. She’s never caught before, and coming in to catch for me hasn’t been easy for her. She definitely gives me some attitude, but I wouldn’t have traded it for the world,” said Ana Lang.

They’re ready to win another state title for Searsport.

“I really want that state title for my sister for her senior year,” said Mia Lang.

“We’re on the road there again. We want that threepeat,” said Ana Lang.

The Vikings will start their tournament run by hosting Forest Hills.

Searsport finished the regular season with a 9-5 record, good for a second place tournament index in Class D North.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.